Ribbon cut on new on-ramp of I-95 north in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The ribbon has been cut on a new I-95 on-ramp. Drivers in the Stratford area will now be able to hop on the highway northbound at Exit 33.

It will allow faster access to local shopping centers, restaurants, and the Metro-North rail line.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick (R-Stratford) said at the ceremony Friday, “This will help people get into the commerce area that we further developed around the circle.”

It’s been closed for some time near the Milford border to create a full interchange at the border. Local leaders have been trying to get this $29-million project done since 1999.