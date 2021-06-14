Ridgefield native qualifies to swim in Olympics

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Congrats to Ridgefield’s Kieran Smith. He qualified for the Olympics Sunday night. Smith won the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympic trials in Omaha.

The Ridgefield high school grad currently swims for the University of Florida. This is his first time qualifying for the Olympics.

Kieran Smith is the second Ridgefield high school alum to qualify for the Olympics in swimming.

Janel Jorgensen went to the Seoul Olympics back in 1988 after winning two gold medals at the PAN American Games.