Ridgefield police seeking information after elderly woman found lying in driveway with serious injuries

by: Olivia Lank

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ridgefield police are looking for information regarding an incident where an elderly woman was seriously injured.

Police said on Monday between the hours of 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m., an elderly female suffered serious injuries on High Ridge Road between Catoonah Street and Griffth Lane.

The woman was found lying in a driveway with multiple injuries.

Ridgefield police are attempting to identify the cause of the injuries.

Anyone with information or who was traveling on High Ridge Road between the hours above is being asked to contact police at 203-431-2799.

