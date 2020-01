BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are warning residents that local roads may collapse after a water main break Sunday night.

According to Director of Emergency Management Scott Appleby, Park Avenue and Cottage Street are closed due to a water main break.

Appleby said the break is so major the road is at risk of collapsing.

No reports of damage have been made yet. Aquarion and Lines & Signs were notified of the break.