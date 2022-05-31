FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A worker has died after he fell through a skylight at Fairfield University Tuesday.

Fairfield police said their emergency communications center received several 911 calls around 7:15 a.m. reporting a worker fell through a skylight at the Central Utilities Facility building on the property of Fairfield University.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 57-year-old man lying on the concrete floor in a semi-responsive state.

Police said he was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed he was working on the rooftop of the building when he apparently lost his balance and fell backward through a skylight in the roof. According to police, he landed onto the concrete floor below, falling approximately 40 feet.

At this time, police say foul play is not suspected, but the incident is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of OSHA.

