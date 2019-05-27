Fairfield

Route 1 bridge replacement project over I-95 in Stamford will take place first two weeks of June

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont announced Interstate 95 in Stamford, near Exit 9, will be closed for two weekends this summer to replace a two-span bridge that carries Route 1 (East Main Street) over I-95.

The construction will take place on the following weekends:

 May 31-June 3 & June 7-June 10

 

 

"We are using an innovative construction method that will limit detours to two weekends," Deputy Commissioner Barry said. "If traditional construction methods were used on this project, motorists would face delays for two years. It's exciting that our department and state are using modern and cost-effective construction methods to rebuild infrastructure while minimizing overall impacts to motorists and business."

During the two weekends of construction, Route 1 will be closed between Courtland Avenue and Seaside Avenue, and traffic will be detoured from Route 1 to Courtland Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. Exit 9 off of I-95 in Stamford will also be closed.

I-95 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on both weekends beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday and reopening by 5 a.m. on Monday morning. Traffic will be detoured onto and off of the Exit 9 ramps to allow I-95 to remain open during construction, but speeds will be reduced to 20 mph. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

