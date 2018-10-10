Route 15 northbound in Stratford closed between exits 52 and 53 due to multi-car accident
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut DOT is reporting that Route 15 northbound is closed in Stratford between exits 52 and 53 due to a multi-car accident.
There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.
Connecticut DOT has not yet announced when Route 15 will fully reopen.
This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available.
