Route 15 northbound in Stratford closed between exits 52 and 53 due to multi-car accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut DOT is reporting that Route 15 northbound is closed in Stratford between exits 52 and 53 due to a multi-car accident.

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

Connecticut DOT has not yet announced when Route 15 will fully reopen.

Motor Vehicle Accident - STRATFORD #RT15 North 0.97 miles beyond Exit 52 (RTE 8 NB) at 10/9/2018 8:37:28 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) October 10, 2018

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available.