Fairfield

Route 15 northbound in Stratford closed between exits 52 and 53 due to multi-car accident

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:21 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:56 PM EDT

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut DOT is reporting that Route 15 northbound is closed in Stratford between exits 52 and 53 due to a multi-car accident. 

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash. 

Connecticut DOT has not yet announced when Route 15 will fully reopen.

 

 

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available. 

