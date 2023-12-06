TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 Southbound in Trumbull has been shut down for a serious crash on Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said the crash happened near of Exit 8 and traffic was being diverted off Exit 10.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) said Route 8 Southbound was closed between exits 8 and 7 due to a two-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

You can view the News 8 traffic map below: