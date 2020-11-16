Sacred Heart University athletics department hosts convalescent plasma donation drive to help in fight against COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University’s athletic department is doing its part in the fight against COVID-19. The school partnered with the Rhode Island Blood Center to host a convalescent plasma drive Sunday.

Donors for this drive had the coronavirus but are now at least 14-days symptom-free.

The goal is to help and give back to others as virus cases continue to spike across the country and the state.

Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University Gary Macnamara told News 8, “We know that if you have COVID and you donate your plasma, that plasma can be used to shorten and lessen the severity of someone who may have COVID. Our [student-] athletes here get that and they certainly want to contribute.”

