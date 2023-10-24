FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Sacred Heart University sophomore has been charged with DUI in a crash that injured five others last month, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Five students and an Uber driver were injured in a crash on Sept. 29 at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Park Avenue, not far from campus.

Fairfield police said 19-year-old Tyler Delk of New Jersey was behind the wheel of an Audi, traveling east, when it appeared to hit a curb. The Audi then went into the westbound lane, where it collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by an Uber driver with four freshmen passengers.

Police said that Delk was ten times over the legal limit for alcohol and driving over 85 mph at the time of the crash. The legal limit for alcohol for a person under 21 in Connecticut is .02%.

The five other people injured in the crash have since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Delk, who remains in the hospital, was arrested and charged Tuesday for driving under the influence, reckless driving, five counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Delk posted a $250,000 court-set bond and will appear in court when he is medically cleared to do so.