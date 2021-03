FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University’s hockey program is about to get a brand new home.

The university’s administration and local officials in Fairfield will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new 122,000 square foot hockey arena.

The $70-million facility will include ice management tech, strength training suits, a ‘rapid shot’ puck room, locker rooms, a pro shop, and more. It’s expected to seat 3,600 people.