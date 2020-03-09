Sacred Heart University to offer brewing science certificate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University will be the first school in Connecticut to offer students a brewing license.

The 11-month program will start in May 2020 and will provide hands-on experience, skills, and establish relationships with brewers.

More than 30 breweries have agreed to partner with SHU to offer internships and jobs for graduate students.

The Connecticut Guild and other local brewers also collaborated with SHU to create a curriculum that meets industry requirements.

The program includes training in the following topics, among others:

scientific brewing theory

ingredient science and recipe design

beer styles

sensory analysis science

brewery operations and practical professional equipment use

sanitation and safety

quality control & quality assurance

brewery management

brewing law and legal compliance

Students will be able to qualify for the Cicerone Certified Beer Server exam and the ServSafe Alcohol exam.

“This is a practical program offering real-world experience. Plus, the flexible class schedule (evenings, weekends and online) makes it a convenient option for those already working full time. Yet, the program is suited to many types of people with an interest in brewing, such as homebrewers, career-changers and those currently working in the industry,” said Geffrey Stopper, program director and associate professor of biology at Sacred Heart.