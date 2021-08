FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University is expanding its music program.

The university will offer a Bachelor of Arts degree in music starting this fall.

The new program will be based in the Department of Media and Performing Arts in the School of Communication, Media and the Arts.

Coursework will prepare students to become professional musicians, music educators, producers and audio engineers.

Students have been able to study music as a minor in the past.