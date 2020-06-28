‘Safety and high visibility’: CSP starts patrol of Bridgeport Sunday after 3 homicides, nearly 12 people shot in one week

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are starting patrols Sunday night in Bridgeport after a wicked week of violence: three homicides and nearly a dozen people shot.

Lt. Brian Foley says the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will have State Troopers from Bridgeport (Troop G) patrolling the streets on foot to increase visibility.

Foley told News 8 the Chief of Police and Mayor Joe Ganim collectively asked if CSP would be willing to step in and help patrol the area in response to the violence outbreak over the last week.

CSP officials say while the climate between communities and police has not been great, they want to help. They aren’t there to necessarily make arrests but show the community that they are there to support.

In this climate, Commissioner Rovella and Colonel Malékas aren’t looking for reasons to send their troopers into cities at this point but, at the same time, people are dying, people are being shot and how can you say ‘no’. So we were careful in selecting those who are going, they are those that are already in Bridgeport and we were careful in talking with them about their mission: safety and high visibility. – Lt. Brian Foley, CT Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection

State Police officials tell News 8 patrols began Sunday and they will likely reassess as to when they will pull back.