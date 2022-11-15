STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Smoke detectors are imperative in any home, as the alarm can not only save your house, but countless lives.

Crews in Stratford, in assistance with the Red Cross, installed 1,000 smoke alarms in the city on Tuesday.

The installation follows a partnership between the Stratford Fire Department and American Red Cross in August 2021. The alarms are provided by the Red Cross and installed by fire crews.

The fire department thanked the Red Cross and said they are looking forward to “continuing this successful partnership.”

Any resident in need of a smoke alarm can call the Fire Marshal’s office at (203) 385-4073 to schedule a free, in-home survey.