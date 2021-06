(WTNH) — The iconic New Haven pizza restaurant, Sally’s Apizza, is expanding.

It will open up a location on Summer Street in Stamford this summer.

Sally’s said the pizza in Stamford will be the same as it is in New Haven. The new location will allow for more outdoor seating as well as seamless pickup, takeout, and delivery. There will also be a full bar in the establishment.

The restaurant also said there are plans in the works for even more locations in the years to come.