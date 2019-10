NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven‘s world famous ‘Sally’s Apizza‘ is taking a big step and opening a second location.

Sally’s will have a restaurant in the new SoNo Collection Mall, at 100 North Water Street, in Norwalk.

The mall opens Friday, October 11th, but Sally’s isn’t quite ready for business yet.

The mall’s website lists it as “coming soon.”