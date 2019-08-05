Sandy Hook Promise educates people about the signs of gun violence

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sandy Hook Promise is training students and adults to know the signs of gun violence.

Nicole Hockley, the co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise, says since launching the program last year they’ve had over 30,000 tips and stopped multiple school shootings and acts of violence.

Hockley added, “these people more often than not as we’ve seen this weekend as well there are signs and signals present. The faster we can recognize those learn what they look like, and then take action the more interventions we are going to be having.”

Nicole Hockley lost her 6-year-old son Dylan in the Sandy Hook massacre. She says it’s encouraging that President Trump said he is supporting red flag laws to try to detect and stop potential shooters.

Hockley added, “those are very effective laws to be able to recognize signs and take action to separate someone from their weapons if they are at risk hurting themselves or someone else.”

She said a lot of times kids don’t take what’s posted on social media seriously. She said it’s important people know how to identify warning signs and signals of gun violence and take action before a tragedy occurs.

Hockley told News 8, “we can be more vigilant at each other about saying is that someone that needs help, is that someone who is at risk of hurting themselves or someone else. What are they saying, what are they posting, what are they tweeting about that means that that’s someone who needs help and needs an intervention.”