Sandy Hook Promise releases new school shooting awareness Public Service Announcement

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 12:23 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 07:22 PM EST

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Sandy Hook Promise group has come out with a new Public Service Announcement on how to spot a possible mass shooter.

The organization, formed by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting on December 14, 2012, said this new PSA is design to help identify people that may be planning a mass shooting. They say there are often warning signs that are either ignored or misunderstood.

The PSA, entitled, 'Point of View' is appears below.

Sandy Hook Promise also released a statement after the Hartford Courant obtained more than 1,000 pages of previously unreleased documents regarding Adam Lanza and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School:

"The investigative records of the Sandy Hook shooter should send a strong message to all responsible gun owners in America. It's imperative that they safely store their firearms to prevent individuals suffering from mental crisis from using guns to hurt others and/or themselves. Our weak gun laws, coupled with parental negligence, made it too easy for the gunman to access a weapon of war to senselessly murder innocent children and educators in less than five minutes. We encourage Governor-elect Ned Lamont and the new General Assembly to pass Ethan's Law during the next legislative session to tighten the safe storage requirements for firearms in Connecticut and we also implore Congress to pass a similar law on a federal level to save lives." 

