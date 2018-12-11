Sandy Hook Promise releases new school shooting awareness Public Service Announcement Sandy Hook Promise Still image from the latest Sandy Hook Promise Public Service Announcement entitled, "Point of View". (Image Courtesy: Sandy Hook Promise) [ + - ] Video

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Sandy Hook Promise group has come out with a new Public Service Announcement on how to spot a possible mass shooter.

The organization, formed by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting on December 14, 2012, said this new PSA is design to help identify people that may be planning a mass shooting. They say there are often warning signs that are either ignored or misunderstood.

The PSA, entitled, 'Point of View' is appears below.

Sandy Hook Promise also released a statement after the Hartford Courant obtained more than 1,000 pages of previously unreleased documents regarding Adam Lanza and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School: