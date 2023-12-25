WESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Eartha Kitt, an actress and singer known for hits like the iconic “Santa Baby,” died on Christmas Day in Weston 15 years ago.

Kitt was 81 when she died of colon cancer at her home. She previously lived in a converted barn in New Milford, and was active throughout Litchfield County.

Kitt’s distinctive singing style helped “Santa Baby” become a Christmas classic when it was released in 1953. Since then, it’s been covered dozens of times by artists including Michael Bublé, Madonna and Cher.

The actress also was the voice of Yzma in “The Emperor’s New Grove” and its sequels. She also played Madame Zeroni in “Holes.”

She won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards during her career, and was nominated for two Tony Awards and Grammy Awards.