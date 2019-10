BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A school bus was involved in a minor accident in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

Police say that just before 8:30 a.m., a car struck a school bus’s side “stop sign” on Barnum and Huntington Turnpike.

There were two children on-board the bus at the time of the accident but no one was injured.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other car was ticketed or arrested at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.