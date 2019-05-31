Search for missing New Canaan mother continues; family waits for answers Video Video Video

NEW CANAAN, Conn (WTNH) - Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos are in agony over her disappearance. The mother of five dropped her kids off at school last Friday and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"If Jennifer is, in any way, able to see this I just want to say we love you and we are going to bring you home safely," said Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for the family.

Police have been parked outside her New Canaan home, but also searching a wooded area inside Waveny Park. That's where her Chevy Suburban was found Friday. Friends reported her missing after she failed to show up for several appointments.

Police are still outside the #NewCanaan home of #JenniferDulos. Mother of five went missing one week ago. @NewCanaanPolice and @CT_STATE_POLICE continue to investigate. No suspects have been named as of yet in connection to her disappearance. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/jVICExBLLV — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) May 31, 2019

Related: Police conducting criminal investigation for woman missing from New Canaan

A statement has been released on behalf of her family and friends:

5/31/19 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos As of today, it has been a week since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. We miss her beyond measure – her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies. The public response has been astounding. The support and love, the concern for her children, and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going. Please be assured that Jennifer's five children are safe and well-cared for. Last night, on Thursday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in New Canaan at St. Aloysius Church, with hundreds of people in attendance, holding up light as a symbol of hope, calling for Jennifer's safe return. The family and friends are deeply moved by the beauty and ritual of this event, and although we could not attend in person, we are with you in spirit. We are immensely grateful to the investigators for their work around the clock, 24/7, to locate Jennifer. Everyone who has shared Jennifer's story, helped search for her, or provided tips to the police: thank you. If you have any information that might be relevant to this case, if you have seen Jennifer Farber Dulos or have information about her disappearance, please contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer, we love you and we miss you, and we remain hopeful that you will return to us safe and sound. Last, we request that you please respect the privacy of Jennifer's family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Please do not contact them. Thank you.

"It's hard to imagine in your own town that something like this could happen and it's very sad" said Karen Ericson, who lives in New Canaan.

New Canaan police confirm they searched Pound Ridge, NY on Thursday with the assistance of New York State Police.

Jennifer and her husband, Fotis Dulos, are currently going through a divorce that involves a bitter custody battle. Fotis Dulos still lives in what used to be the family home in Farmington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to the Stamford Advocate, divorce proceedings that began in 2017 reveal that Jennifer was afraid of her husband. Saying he would retaliate by trying to harm her. However, Dulos has not been named a suspect in this case.

Dulos describes her husband Fotis Dulos as threatening and controlling. In documents filed with state Superior Court Dulos sought an emergency order for custody of the couple's five children.

She said that her estranged husband's behavior had "significantly intensified" and she claimed she was afraid for her safety and the safety of their children.

According to court documents Dulos said her husband allegedly threatened to take the kids to another country and disappear. She indicated in the court papers her husband recently purchased a handgun. Dulos also stated in court documents that she believed her husband was romantically involved with another woman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dulos stated "I am afraid of my husband," and "I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him." Dulos said her husband will retaliate by trying to harm her in some way.

Marylisa Sullivan said, "I think there's foul play and I definitely do not think a mother would leave her kids."

Some neighbors think police should've searched sooner and say with an ongoing investigation the busy park should be closed.

A woman said, "I just don't know why they weren't searching over the weekend. I think that's the big thing a lot of us wondered because that's when time was of such the essence."

Now people in both Farmington and New Canaan are holding out hope that she'll be found safely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Dulos (New Canaan Police)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Dulos (New Canaan Police)

"She is very gracious and gentle and thoughtful," says Luft. "She cares deeply for her children."

A New Canaan church held mass and a vigil for Jennifer Thursday evening.

A vigil will be held at the Hartford Golf Club on Sunday. Arrival is at 7:30 p.m., remarks and candle lighting starts at 8:00 p.m.

As for the couple's children, they range in age from 8 to 13. According to the Hartford Courant, they are staying with Jennifer's mother in New York City being protected by an armed guard.

WEB EXTRA: News 8 has the latest from the scene

Search for missing New Canaan mother...

Search for missing New Canaan mother...

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.