Senator Murphy to visit Fairfield University to discuss gun violence

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 06:28 AM EDT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will hold a discussion in Fairfield on Monday on reducing gun violence.

Senator Murphy will visit Fairfield University Monday morning to hold a round table with students and faculty on reducing gun violence across the state.

People from Fairfield, Bridgeport, and Norwalk will also be there to discuss gun violence.

While at the university, Senator Murphy is expected to tour its video and photographic mural - which explores gun culture in america.

