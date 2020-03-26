‘Send the holy angels to defend us’: Priests send prayers from above over Fairfield County amid coronavirus pandemic

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic is a ray of hope: prayers from above.

Priests from the St. Theresa Church in Trumbull took their prayers for parishioners to the sky — literally.

Father Brain Gannon and Father Flavian Bejan flew over Fairfield County with Blessed Virgin Mary and the Most Holy Eucharist.

They pair blessed the church, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport and the world.

“Oh, Mother Devine, send the holy angels to defend us; impel the cruel enemy away from us,” Father Gannon prayed. “All the angles and archangels defend us and guard us. Amen.”

Father Gannon said he got the inspiration from an Italian priest who took to the skies in Italy to provide hope during the pandemic.

Those who want to read more about the Fathers’ message can do so online.