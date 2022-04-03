MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Monroe Police Department is asking people to avoid Route 111 near Wheeler Road due to a serious accident that is now under investigation.

The accident occurred Sunday morning sometime around 9:30 a.m.

Police are saying the area will be closed for an extended period of time to complete an investigation. Due to the seriousness of the accident, all roads in the area are blocked, and drivers are instructed to take separate routes.

More than one police department is involved in this accident, including Waterbury Police Department.

This story is developing. Stay with News 8 for updates.