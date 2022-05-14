WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people are currently in the hospital after a serious car crash on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, according to the Westport Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area between exit 16 and exit 17 on I-95 southbound on reports of a car accident that occurred around 5:00 a.m. The Norwalk Fire Department was handling a serious house fire at the time with people trapped inside, so Westport took control of this scene.

Photo provided by WFD.

Upon arrival, responders witnessed heavy damage dealt to both vehicles. Numerous people were involved and multiple ambulances arrived on scene. Immediate care was given to five victims before they were all transported to the hospital.

The crash was caused by a car that was traveling in the northbound lanes, striking the center barrier, and landed in the southbound lanes where it struck another vehicle. Two lanes on I-95 were closed during this time and have since reopened.

Information has not been given on the victims’ status at this time.