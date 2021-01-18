Several Bridgeport city employees quarantining after attending ‘large gathering’

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Several Bridgeport city employees are quarantining after attending a private, large gathering over the weekend.

Reports indicate that the party happened in Trumbull at the house of one of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s top staffers on Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows many people not following COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Per city officials, any employee at the event must quarantine and test negative for COVID-19 prior to returning to work.

Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s Director of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, released the following statement to News 8 on Monday morning:

“It has come to the attention of city officials that a couple of employees were involved in a private gathering that took place in a neighboring town over the weekend. Any employee at this event must quarantine for [an] appropriate time and test negative for COVID-19 prior to returning to work in order to protect the welfare of other staff members.”

No other information was provided.

