DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three firefighters were injured, and several pets died in a fire Sunday morning in Danbury.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, crews responded to a home on South King Street at 8:45 a.m., where they found smoke coming from both the front and back of the house.

When they entered the house, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions, leading more crews to be called to the scene.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the home and quickly controlled the fire.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say what kind of animals were in the house but said several died in the fire, while others were removed with help from Danbury Animal Control.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.