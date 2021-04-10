Several Swastika drawings found at Easton Elementary School

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Several Swastika drawings were found at an Easton elementary school on Thursday.

Police report that the Swastikas were drawn in chalk on the pavement behind Samuel Staples Elementary School, according to police.

The School Resource Officer along with SSES staff conducted an investigation into the drawings. Officials confirm that the individual responsible was identified the next day.

A Hate and Bias Form was completed and filed with the State of Connecticut by the Easton Police Department.

“It is important that everyone understands that this symbol is a despicable reminder of hate, bias, and has no place in our community, which prides itself on being a welcoming, inclusive, and kind community,” said Chief Richard Doyle.

Easton school officials will be in charge of the follow up investigation.