‘She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body’: Neighbor of Stratford woman arrested at Capitol checkpoint say she’s harmless

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford woman is facing charges in Washington DC after she attempted to get through a Capitol security checkpoint with fake identification. Now, her neighbors and husband are saying it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Linda MaGovern, 63, was arrested Saturday at a security checkpoint set up for the inauguration.

She approached the checkpoint Saturday morning and presented what was identified as a military challenge coin. She stated she was a law enforcement officer and part of the Presidential Cabinet. Police questioned her and told her to put her car in park. She complied, but when asked for her driver’s license she drove off.

MaGovern was stopped shortly after and was charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

We spoke with MaGovern’s husband, Keith on Sunday, who said it was all a misunderstanding. This as his wife sits in a D.C. prison cell facing multiple charges.

Monday, we spoke with one of MaGovern’s neighbors in Stratford who tells us MaGovern is an educated and brilliant woman. She adds, “she is harmless.”

Maryann Lichtenberger said, “She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. She is very passionate for the Democratic Party and I was surprised to hear that she went down there.”

News 8 has learned that the suspect has no prior arrests in Stratford, but the police have responded to her home before for separate welfare check incidents.