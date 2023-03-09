SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton couple is accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol at a party, which police said led to some teens going to another house, where a 17-year-old Fairfield College Prep student was stabbed to death during a fight.

Police arrested 59-year-old Paul Leifer and 51-year-old Susanna Leifer and charged both with permitting minors to possess alcohol. Susanna Leifer is also charged with second-degree endangerment.

During that party on May 14, 2022, a fight broke out during the party at the home on Lazy Brook Drive. Some teens left that party to go to another home on Laurel Glen Drive, where another fight took place.

James “Jimmy” McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield College Preparatory School student, was stabbed to death during the interaction on Laurel Glen Drive.

Police said several high school students attended the party where alcohol was present and that Susanna Lefier interacted with some attendees.

James “Jimmy” McGrath, a Fairfield Prep student, was killed during a stabbing in Shelton.

Raul “Lito” Valle is charged with murder in McGrath’s death. Police said the two knew each other. Valle remains free on a $2 million bond and under house arrest.

Police said several high school students attended the party where alcohol was present and that Susanna Lefier interacted with some attendees.

The Leifers were released on promises to appear in court on April 3.