SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Almost a century of love radiated throughout the Crosby Commons Senior Living Center, as a Connecticut couple celebrated 65 years of marriage last month.

The couple, Barbara and Vito Scodese from Shelton, gathered at the senior center on Aug. 30 to celebrate this milestone.

The wedding festivities included everything from a vow renewal ceremony to a wedding reception with DJ and piano entertainment.

Crista Hernan (L), UMH Director of Spiritual Life at Crosby Commons, performs a wedding vow renewal ceremony for Vito (Middle) and Barbara Scodese (R)

“We sent out invitations, we sampled champagne and hosted a cake-tasting, we arranged flowers and photos and even had a special wedding ‘reveal’ event to announce the bride and groom,” said Laura Donovan, the director of activities at the Crosby Commons. “There was a great sense of anticipation; everyone was very excited.”

With the help of the Crosby Commons team, Barbara got her hair and nails done at the Crosby Spa and got her makeup done by Crosby team member and C.N.A. Jailene Pellot.

Crosby Commons residents, Vito and Barbara Scodese celebrate 65 years of marriage during a special vow renewal wedding celebration hosted by the community.

The ceremony began with heartfelt words from the Scodese’s daughter, Lori Todice.

“Married life over 65 years has lots of ups and downs,” Todice said. “But here we are today, remembering all the lives you’ve touched and wishing you many more years together.”

A flower girl continued the ceremony and it then finished with a champagne toast and a traditional, “You may now kiss the bride”.

Vito and Barbara Scodese (front, center) pose with their family for a group photo after the vow renewal ceremony.

Friends and family of the long-time couple also stayed after the ceremony for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a traditional cake-cutting with the bride and groom.

Barbara and Vito cut their wedding cake before sharing with family and friends.

Crosby Commons staff said that one of the most memorable parts of the night was watching Barbara and Vito Scodese dance along to their wedding song, “Because of You” by Tony Bennett.