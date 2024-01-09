SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton couple has been sentenced to accelerated rehabilitation for allowing minors to have alcohol during an underage party in May 2022 that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.



Paul and Susanna Leifer were both charged with allowing minors to possess alcohol after a fight among high school students broke out in their home during a party on May 14, 2022. The students left the party to continue the fight at another location, where a teen was killed.

Jimmy McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield College Preparatory School student was fatally stabbed. Raul “Lito” Valle, who was 16 at the time of the stabbing is accused of killing McGrath.

The Leifer’s both received two years of accelerated rehabilitation and must each perform 50 hours of community service. They were ordered not to hold parties or have any unrelated minors at their home, according to Susanna Leifer’s Attorney Don Cretella.

Susanna Leifer (Shelton Police Department) Paul Leifer (Shelton Police Department)





The Shelton couple will also be required to complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel.



If the Leifer’s violate the terms of the conditions, they would be sent back to court where the statute of limitations on their case would be extended.