SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a little more than one year since James “Jimmy” McGrath was stabbed to death outside a house party last May.

It would have been a big year for the 17-year-old from Shelton. He had prom, the state championship for lacrosse and graduation from Fairfield College Preparatory School.

“Everyone loved him,” said Kevin McGrath, Jimmy’s father. “He’ll be missed by all.”

Instead, they have had to go through the milestones without him, like his graduation.

“They honored us with an honorary diploma, which they gave to my daughter,” Kevin McGrath said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Sitting down with News 8, Kevin McGrath shared how the family has turned their pain into purpose through the Jimmy McGrath Foundation.

“Jimmy was such a special person and he touched so many lives that we just knew we needed to do something,” he said.

The foundation supports charities, groups and people who personify Jimmy, with an emphasis on promoting youth wellness and preventing violence.

“I want to reach out to all the area schools, which we’ve already started to do, and understand from their perspective what’s going on with their specific school and how do we work together to address the top things that are a catalyst to what’s going on in the world today,” Kevin McGrath said.

Here’s a look at the events the foundation held and has coming up:

A concert, “Jim Jam,” was held in January

The first annual Jimmy McGrath Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 26 at the Smith Richardson Golf Club in Fairfield

A charity hockey game, benefitting the foundation, will be held on Saturday, July 29

“What could the foundation have done, if it was around three years ago, to prevent what happened the night of May 14th?” Kevin McGrath said.

As the McGrath family continues to grieve, they also await justice. Raul “Lito” Valle, of Milford, is accused of killing McGrath and stabbing three others. He’s free on a $2 million bond, is under house arrest and has not yet entered a plea. He’s due back in court in August.

“The civil litigation will commence shortly and our task here is simple: to hold all those responsible who contributed to the events that led to the passing of Jimmy McGrath,” said Michael Rosnick, the McGrath family’s attorney.

McGrath said they remain focused on the work they’re doing at the foundation, making a positive impact on the community and honoring Jimmy.

“What do we do with Jimmy’s memory to turn something tragic into something good that Jimmy would be proud of that we did for him,” McGrath said.

A closer look at the events and foundation can be found online.

News 8 reached out to Valle’s attorney for a comment on this story, but has not heard back.