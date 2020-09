SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Howe Avenue early Monday morning.

The fire is located at 475 Howe Avenue. The fire first responders are getting to is on a block with commercial businesses with apartments above them.

Shelton FD was joined by companies from Ansonia, Derby, and Monroe

No word on the condition of those buildings or if more than one was affected.

No injuries were specified.

Stay tuned for more information.