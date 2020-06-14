Shelton fire crews battling large structure fire in vacant building on Canal Street

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton fire crews are on the scene of a ‘well-involved structure fire’ of a vacant building at 273 Canal Street Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Paul Wilson, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. and crews were advised by Chief Fran Jones that the fire would be attacked in a defensive mode only. Ladder trucks and master streams are being used to apply water to the fire.

As a precaution, a large condo complex in the area has been evacuated.

Watch: Video from Katrina Hatfield via Report It

The Derby Fire Department is also on the scene assisting with extinguishment and exposure protection.

According to Deputy Chief Wilson, the scene remains very active with emergency personnel as suppression efforts continue as of 9:30 p.m.

It is not known at this time if anyone was in the building when the fire started, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Photo: Shelton Fire Department

This is a developing story.