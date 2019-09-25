Shelton High School senior running in upcoming city election

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Matt McGee, 18-years-old, is a senior at Shelton High School. He is running for Alderman in Shelton’s third ward election Tuesday November 5, 2019.

The 18-year-old student is one of two Democratic nominees, and running against Republican incumbent Board of Aldermen President, John Anglace, and Republican incumbent Cris Balamaci.

McGee’s driving force is Shelton’s underfunded education budget.

McGee said in a release, “Shelton schools are underfunded by $3000 per student, and as a student I have witnessed first hand the effects of such an underfunded budget. Increased class sizes, aging books and technology, and burdensome fees such as pay to play are my top concerns.”

McGee’s high school psychology book. Photo: Matt McGee

McGee is also passionate about taking on cutting wasteful spending, building more sidewalks around Shelton, and fighting to establish a parking garage in downtown Shelton.

You can visit Matt McGee’s campaign website: https://mcgee4alderman.wixsite.com/mcgee4alderman/

Don’t forget to vote on November 5, 2019!