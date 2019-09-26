Shelton High School student arrested following alleged school threat

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmation that police have arrested a Shelton High School student for making a violent threat to the school.

According to Shelton police, officers received reports on Wednesday of a threatening video posted online. Police say the video included a man showing a gun and allegedly says if anyone messes with him on Thursday and he goes to school, he was willing to kill someone.

Police later identified and located the suspect as well as seized the weapon shown in the video.

Shelton officers arrested 18-year-old Shelton High School student Eliezer Reyes. Reyes was charged with threatening, breach of peace, among other charges. Reyes was being held on a $50,000 bond.