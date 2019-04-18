Shelton home health aide charged after allegedly stealing $20K from elderly patient Jennifer Poitevien (Photo: Shelton police) [ + - ] Video

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A home health aide from Shelton is facing charges after allegedly stealing $20,000 from an elderly patient.

According to officials, on Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Jennifer Poitevien.

Authorities said they received a complaint from a man who said his 83-year-old mother with dementia was missing a large amount of money from her bank accounts.

Following an investigation, police said Poitevien made ATM withdrawals with the victim's credit card and opened another card in the victim's name.

She allegedly withdrew more than $22,000 between April 2018 and April 2019.

Poitevien was charged with larceny, credit card theft and identity theft.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court on May 1st.