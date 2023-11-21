TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly exposed himself at a Kohl’s in Trumbull, according to police.

Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to a report of a man who exposed himself as he watched women at Kohl’s at 100 Hawley Ln. Police said they were able to find the suspect, identified as 26-year-old William McClain of Shelton, who eventually turned himself in to police.

McClain is a registered sex offender and is on probation for prior arrests for indecent exposure.

McClain was charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He also faces charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.