SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton resident was arrested Friday after exposing himself to a family on a hiking trail, police report.

A mother and her 5-year-old son contacted Shelton Police after they discovered a man with his pants down who appeared to be pleasuring himself on the walking trails near Wesley Drive at 4:30 p.m.

The man, 28-year-old Matthew McGovern, was found with his pants still down when police arrived. McGovern was immediately taken into custody by police.

McGovern was charged with Public Indecency and Breach of Peace. He was released on a $500 bond and will appear in court on September 1st, 2023.