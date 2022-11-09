SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man created different accounts to sell items to Amazon, and then claim that they had been lost in the mail, to defraud Amazon of more than $742,000, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Oshane Stewart, 30, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday. He is the third person to plead guilty in connection to the case, along with his brother, Kenoy Stewart, who admitted to defrauding Amazon of $1 million, and Rajhni Yankana.

Stewart made multiple vendor accounts with Amazon with fake names, said he was shipping merchandise and then would not ship it and claim that it had been lost. Amazon would then refund him for the items.

When sentenced in January, he faces up to two decades behind bars. He has been released on bond pending sentencing.