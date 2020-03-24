Shelton PE teacher creates videos for kids to do at home during coronavirus outbreak

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Staying at home is extremely important during the coronavirus outbreak, but so is remaining active — both in body and mind.

John Porto, a physical education teacher at Perry Hill School in Shelton, is doing his part.

With the help of his two young sons, Derek and Dylan, Porto has put together an instructional video or “lesson plan” that promotes cardio, baseball instruction, and maybe most importantly, wellness.

“That’s the key, to get them to get their mind off of all this stuff,” Porto said. “They’re doing the physical activity; they’re doing the sports. It puts them in a good place in their mind [and] their mind in a happy place. [It] makes them forgot all that’s going on in this world right now.”

He said it’s important for kids to have that release.

“That’s the key; get the kids engaged and keep moving. That was the biggest thing I was concerned about; you want this to provide a release for these kids.”

He said he’s also trying to get adults involved.

“We put a little rocky music in there to inspire,” he said. “Hopefully, inspire the students, and hopefully, inspire the adults.”