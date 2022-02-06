Shelton police conduct missing persons search, find man deceased; no foul play expected

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A missing man has been found deceased in a wooded area during a search this weekend, according to Shelton Police.

Police say they had been following leads in a recent missing persons case, so they coordinated a search with the appropriate teams. Resources in Search and Rescue assisted with dogs. Echo House Ambulance and the Shelton Fire Department helped as well.

During this search, they found the person deceased in a wooded area. While the investigation is ongoing, no foul play is expected.

The identity of the man has not yet been released at this time.

