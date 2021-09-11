Shelton police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Stratford Road

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Shelton police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Old Stratford Road Friday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 18 Old Stratford Road for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police report a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the car was exiting the Wheels Gas Station when it struck a motorcycle that was traveling on Old Stratford Road headed towards Bridgeport Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The motorcyclist is identified as 28-year-old Ryne Morra of Stratford.

The investigation is ongoing. Police report no enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.