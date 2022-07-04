A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle’s driver was separated from the bike, officers said. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by medical examiners.

The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries according to police statements.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information pertinent to the police’s investigation is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue, at (203) 393-4200, or email him at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.