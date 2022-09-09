SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police made a statement on Facebook Thursday night confirming that a fellow officer, 41-year-old Officer Jesse Butwell, unexpectedly passed away.

The police department released the following message regarding the officer’s death: “It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Officer Jesse Butwell. Officer Butwell was 41 years old and a 15-year veteran of the police department. He was the department’s training officer. Condolences to his parents and family.”

There is no word yet on how Officer Butwell died.