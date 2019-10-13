Shelton school group kicked out of National Museum of African-American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It is the talk of the town and not all of the talk is good.

“We find it horrible and appalling,” said Josh Kestembaum, a Shelton parent.

The Superintendent of Shelton Public Schools posting on Facebook:

“I am saddened to inform you that on the annual Washington, DC trip the group from our SIS (Shelton Intermediate School) was thrown out of the Smithsonian’s highly-regarded African-American History Museum. Why? Because a student, a white male, spit on a black visitor at the museum.”

That post generated widespread reaction.

“I was sickened,” said Carlin Kestembaum, a high school student who went on the annual class trip when she was a student at SIS.

Her father calls it “disgusting”.

Greg Johnson, President of the Ansonia/Valley branch of the Connecticut NAACP had an even stronger reaction:

“That’s an assault,” he said. “It’s spewing hate.”

But, the principal at the school, who is on the trip in Washington, later put out a tweet that had a different account of what happened.

“The incident at the African-American Museum involved a student spitting over a balcony. It allegedly hit a visitor, a person of color. It was an act of stupidity, disinterest, and immaturity but, I believe, not racially motivated against that person,” tweeted Dina Marks.

The superintendent also added this to his statement on Facebook: “This kind of action is not a reflection of who our students are, or who we are as a community,” said Dr. Chris Clouet.

But, it happened just weeks after the NAACP led a protest at a Board of Education meeting after a female student in Shelton posted a picture of herself in blackface on social media, using the N word in a caption.

Johnson says there is a pattern of student behavior in Shelton that needs to be changed.

“I stood before the superintendent and his superiors at the Board of Education not even two weeks ago pleading for them to hold these young folks accountable for these behaviors because this is the manifestation of what will happen if they don’t,” Johnson said.

Johnson and the NAACP are working with the school district to begin programs with students dealing with acceptance and respect. The superintendent says he will deal with disciplinary measures against the student involved when the group returns to school next week.