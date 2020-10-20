 

Shelton schools seeing bus shortage; some parents asked to drive kids to school

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID pandemic has caused teacher and bus driver shortages across the nation.

The latest district to experience issues is Shelton Public Schools. On Tuesday, officials said the district was down 13 drivers — five who were quarantining, five on leave and three who called out sick.

The shortage impacted five runs at the high school, one at Perry Hill Elementary School and one at Mohegan Elementary School.

Parents of students on buses 18, 6 and 41 were asked to drive their children to school Tuesday through Friday and pick them up in the afternoon.

Parents of students on bus 54 were asked to drive children to school and pick them up Tuesday.

If parents are unable to drive their kids, they may distance learn on days there is no transportation provided by having parents call the school’s office. Parents must call the office so no absence will be recorded.

