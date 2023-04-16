Shelton crews worked for 30 hours to extinguish a fire that started on April 15, 2022. (Source: Shelton Fire Department)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning fire at a trash facility in Shelton burned for 30 hours this weekend, according to fire officials.

Crews were dispatched at about 3 a.m. Saturday to 90 Oliver Terrace for the fire, which was located at a site used to process recyclable items, according to fire officials.

Crews attacked a fire for about 30 hours starting on April 15, 2023 in Shelton. (Source: Shelton Fire Department)

A tanker was brought in because of “poor” fire hydrants in the area, according to officials. Crews initially weren’t able to get into the building because of large machinery inside, but were able to reach the fire after exterior walls were removed.

Excavators then removed thousands of tons of compacted trash in order to completely extinguish the fire.

The site was temporarily cleared at Sunday morning. Fire officials have not announced a possible cause of the fire.